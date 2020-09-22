https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/3558100.jpg 409 620 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-22 16:11:162020-09-22 16:54:06Zarif marks international day of peace in a tweet
Zarif marks international day of peace in a tweet
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: On the occasion of World Peace Day, Iranian FM posted a of a poem by Rumi on twitter.
“Say not all are fighting, what use is my lone call for peace? You’re not one, but thousands; light your beacon,” Zarif tweered.
The International Day of Peace, sometimes officially known as World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on 21 September.
