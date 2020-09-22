Date :Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 | Time : 16:11 |ID: 171358 | Print

Zarif marks international day of peace in a tweet

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: On the occasion of World Peace Day, Iranian FM posted a of a poem by Rumi on twitter.

“Say not all are fighting, what use is my lone call for peace? You’re not one, but thousands; light your beacon,” Zarif tweered.

The International Day of Peace, sometimes officially known as World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on 21 September.

You might also like
Saudi Arabia, Source of Takfirism, Extremism in Region
Iran PMs approved joining CFT
Zarif asked for more investigation on Israel’s nuclear program after Netanyahu's false show at UNGA
Donald Trump Defends Saudi crown prince despite Khashoggi murder
Iran's Zarif slams Google for its biased translation
Iran Foreign Minister, Jazad Zarif Tweeted: "Iran—fresh from real elections—attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *