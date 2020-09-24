Muslims in US face many challenges

SHAFAQNA- Muslims are a minority in US and a marginalized group that is maligned in the media regularly. There are many challenges that both reverts and born Muslims face in America today.

Today, Muslims are often considered to be the “others” in the United States. The media has always created and promulgated negative stereotypes against Muslims, in film and elsewhere. Countless movies and television series have been created, to much fanfare, that depict Muslims as terrorists or otherwise backwards from the rest of society, Aboutislam told.

Hate crimes against Muslims rose by 15%, in 2017, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). This had a lot to do with the 2016 U.S. Presidential campaign where the Islamic faith was put under a microscope and sullied in a bid to misinform the American people while also using fear-mongering to get votes on both sides.