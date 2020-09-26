Date :Saturday, September 26th, 2020 | Time : 10:39 |ID: 171402 | Print

UK Festival to Celebrate Black Muslim Heritage

SHAFAQNA- Coming in the wake of massive Black Lives Matter protests in the US, which echoed worldwide, it will see the launch of the first online Black Muslim Festival in the UK.

“The Black Muslim Festival will explore the different aspects of our experience, from self-development, identity and mental health to relationships and parenting, from wealth creation and business to community activism, Hijrah and preparation for the next generation,” Muslimah Writers website said in a statement, About Islam told.

Black History Month (BHM) is an annual program of events, originating from 1926, and usually marked in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. It’s an important way of remembering and celebrating important events and people in the history of the African Diaspora.

