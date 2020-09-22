Bahrain king: Normalization with Israel not directed against any country

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s move to normalize ties with Israel was not directed against any country, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Monday.

The king, in a cabinet statement reported by state news agency BNA, reaffirmed Bahrain’s support for the Palestinians and for an Arab peace initiative drawn up in 2002 that offered Israel normalised ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war, Reuters reported.

“Tolerance and co-existence define our true Bahraini identity…Our steps towards peace and prosperity are not directed against any entity or power, rather they are in everyone’s interest and aim for good neighbourliness,” King Hamad said, quoted by BNA.