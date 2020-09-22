Date :Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 | Time : 19:59 |ID: 171419 | Print

Bahrain king: Normalization with Israel not directed against any country

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s move to normalize ties with Israel was not directed against any country, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Monday.

The king, in a cabinet statement reported by state news agency BNA, reaffirmed Bahrain’s support for the Palestinians and for an Arab peace initiative drawn up in 2002 that offered Israel normalised ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war, Reuters reported.

“Tolerance and co-existence define our true Bahraini identity…Our steps towards peace and prosperity are not directed against any entity or power, rather they are in everyone’s interest and aim for good neighbourliness,” King Hamad said, quoted by BNA.

You might also like
Hunger strike by Bahrain’s prisoners of conscience on 2nd week
Israeli militaries laugh and cheer by way of exploding West Bank building+ Video
Bahrainis protest al-Khalifa abuses despite risk
Eid Al Adha likely to begin on August 21st in Saudi Arabia
Iran condemns Bahraini leaders for normalizing ties with Israel
Critical reactions to Netanyahu visit to Oman
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *