Rouhani: US can impose neither negotiations, nor war on Iran

He said, “Democracy is the sovereign right of a nation, and not the right of interference by an outsider—let alone a terrorist and interventionist outsider that remains captive to the illusions of 19 August 1953”.

Stating that, “Dignity and prosperity of our nation are essential for us; and they are attained through diplomacy relying on national will coupled with resilience,” he said, “We are not a bargaining chip in U.S. elections and domestic policy, and any U.S. administration after the upcoming elections will have no choice but to surrender to the resilience of the Iranian nation”.

Referring to Iran’s historical and civilizational role as the axis of peace and stability, the harbinger of dialog and tolerance and the champion of the fight against occupation and extremism, Rouhani said, “Such a nation does not deserve sanctions. The response to peace is not war. The reward for combatting extremism is not assassination. The reaction to the choice of people through the ballot box in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon is not outside agitation and support for non-democratic processes and street riots”.

He continued, “The footage broadcast to the world concerning the treatment of an African American by the U.S. police is reminiscent of our own experience. We instantly recognize the feet kneeling on the neck as the feet of arrogance on the neck of independent nations. For decades, the valiant Iranian nation has paid a similar high price for its quest for freedom and liberation from domination and despotism”.

Stressing that “Words and claims are not our yardstick, but actions are,” the President said, “They claimed they came to our region to fight Saddam Hussein—the very monster they had themselves created, nurtured, and financed in his imposed war against Iran, equipping him with chemical weapons and the most sophisticated war machine”.

“They accuse us—without any foundation—of trying to build nuclear weapons, and they impose sanctions on others under the pretext of nuclear proliferation. This is while they have the infamy of being the sole user of atomic bombs in the history of humanity; and while the only possessor of nuclear weapons in West Asia is running their non-proliferation theatre,” said Rouhani.

Stating that, “They speak of human rights, while they have targeted—through their “maximum pressure”—heath, welfare and even the right to life of all Iranians,” the President said, “They are directly involved—along with their regional accomplices—in every single case of occupation, war, and aggression—be it in Palestine, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, or Somalia. Yet they blame Iran for their own inevitable defeats in confronting the will of the people of the region”.

Stressing that they have sold hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons to their clients turning our region into a powder keg, Dr Rouhani said, “Yet, they try in vain to deprive Iran of its minimum defense requirements, and disregard international law and global consensus in order to extend arms restrictions against Iran in contravention of the letter of UNSCR 2231”.

Express appreciation to the presidents of the Security Council for the months of August and September 2020, as well as to thirteen of its members, especially Russia and China, he said, two “decisive and resounding “NO” to the unlawful US attempt to exploit the Council and its Resolution 2231 is a victory not just for Iran, but for the global community—during the transitional international order in the post-Western world—that an aspirant of hegemony is humiliated in such self-created isolation”, according to Official website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.