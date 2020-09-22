Lebanese Supreme Islamic Council: Situation is very dangerous after blast

SHAFAQNA– The Lebanese Supreme Islamic Legislative Council described the situation in the country as “very dangerous” after the big explosion in the port of Beirut and called for the immediate formation of a new government.

The Lebanese Supreme Islamic Legislative Council, in its regular meeting chaired by Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian in Dar Al Fatwah, stressed the need for an immediate new government.

A statement from the council said, “According to the constitution, the formation of the government is the prerogative of the prime minister in consultation with the president. The obstacles and obstructions we see in the current situation remind us of previous governments. We must overcome these problems and obstacles and adhere to the public order that all Lebanese agree on.”

It goes on to say: We should not have different and strict demands, but we should take them easy and be together. Prejudices and strictures are enough. Lebanon is in a very dangerous situation and we can not wait any longer. We should help the incumbent Prime Minister as much as we can to prepare the ground for his mission, not to hinder him by slandering, politicizing and obstructing.

“Perhaps France’s action is our last chance. This proposal must be grasped and worked for its success. The Lebanese people are fed up with the current crisis, which has taken on the color and smell of tribalism and party politics. These actions are aimed at Lebanon and its unity, and this is something that we are not satisfied with now, nor did we agree with in the past. The Supreme Islamic Council of Lebanon strongly condemns the transformation of political, partisan and personal differences into sectarian conflicts and religious differences,” the statement concluded.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English