UNGA: Venezuela, Cuba rebuke US ‘hegemony’ in speeches

SHAFAQNA-Venezuela and Cuba have called on the world to fight the United States’ hegemony during the UN General Assembly’s (UNGA) virtual summit.

In a pre-recorded speech on Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, denounced “the world of hegemony, the world of imperialism” and insisted on the need to be “united” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.”This is not the time to insult, to threaten the WHO, it is now the time to unite in its favour,” he said, condemning attacks by the US on the World Health Organization, without explicitly naming the country.

In his speech at the UNGA, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla also criticised the US. On this 75th anniversary of the UN, multilateralism and international law are threatened by the largest global power,” he said. Cuba’s top diplomat said the “irresponsible behaviour” of the US is the “greatest danger to international peace and security”, AlJazeera reported.