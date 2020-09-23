Date :Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 | Time : 06:33 |ID: 171462 | Print

Washington’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran not working: France’s Macron

SHAFAQNA- The Washington’s “maximum pressurecampaign on Iran has so far failed, Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Macron said that France, along with its German and British partners, will maintain its demand for the full implementation of the 2015 Vienna Agreement, Reuters reported.

“We will not compromise on the activation of a mechanism that the United States is not in a position to activate on its own after leaving the agreement,” Macron told.

“This would undermine the unity of the Security Council and the integrity of its decisions, and it would run the risk of further aggravating tensions in the region,” he warned, Reuters reported.

