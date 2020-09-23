UN faces its 1945 moment: Guterres

SHAFAQNA-The world is facing the threat of a new Cold War between the United States and China, the UN chief Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday.

Addressing a nearly empty General Assembly Hall in New York, Antonio Guterres pleaded for unity and a global ceasefire in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. He cautioned that COVID-19 was not just a “wake-up call”, but a “dress rehearsal” for challenges to come.

In his opening speech, Guterres said the UN was at a “foundational” moment, facing the same kind of challenges it had when it was created 75 years ago.

“Those who built the United Nations 75 years ago had lived through a pandemic, a global depression, genocide and world war,” Guterres said. “Today, we face our own 1945 moment”, euronews reported.