Qatar emir questions International community inaction on Israeli occupation

SHAFAQNA- Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani questioned the role of countries and organisations for failing to uphold the resolutions against the continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and its expansion of settlement building in his video speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He accused Israel of carrying out “flagrant violation of international resolutions and the two-state solution as agreed upon by the international community”,Aljazeera reported.

“The international community stands by, unable to take any effective action to confront Israeli intransigence, its continued occupation of Palestinian and Arab land, the imposition of a stifling siege on the Gaza Strip, [and] the expanding settlement policy, among others,” Qatar Emir said.

