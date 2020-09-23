Date :Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 | Time : 07:09 |ID: 171505 | Print

Erdogan blasts Israel’s oppression, violence policies toward Palestine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted Israel’s “oppression, violence and intimidation” policies toward Palestine in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

“The dirty hand that reaches the privacy of Jerusalem, where the sacred places of the three great religions coexist, is constantly increasing its audacity,” Erdogan said. “The Palestinian people have stood up against Israel’s policies of oppression, violence, and intimidation for more than half a century.”

“Upon rejection of the document of surrender, which was tried to be imposed on Palestine under the name of ‘Deal of the Century,’ Israel this time accelerated its attempts to ‘have the inside track’ with the help of its collaborators,” he added, referring to a US backchannel plan to reach a peace settlement between Palestinians and Israel that aims to establish a Palestinian state in Gaza only.

Israel’s UN envoy who participated in the UN General Assembly in-person meetings walked out of the hall over Erdogan’s criticism, according to AA.

You might also like
The 84th Great March of Return in Gaza +Video
The Ilhan Omar controversy is real antisemitism or basic political facts?
Another Palestinian teen killed by Israel amid tensions over US deal
Palestinians will halt all agreements with Israel: Mahmoud Abbas
The Syrian deception: on the Balkanization of the Greater Middle East
Palestinian students in Israeli-blockaded Gaza welcome new school year+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *