Erdogan blasts Israel’s oppression, violence policies toward Palestine

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted Israel’s “oppression, violence and intimidation” policies toward Palestine in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

“The dirty hand that reaches the privacy of Jerusalem, where the sacred places of the three great religions coexist, is constantly increasing its audacity,” Erdogan said. “The Palestinian people have stood up against Israel’s policies of oppression, violence, and intimidation for more than half a century.”

“Upon rejection of the document of surrender, which was tried to be imposed on Palestine under the name of ‘Deal of the Century,’ Israel this time accelerated its attempts to ‘have the inside track’ with the help of its collaborators,” he added, referring to a US backchannel plan to reach a peace settlement between Palestinians and Israel that aims to establish a Palestinian state in Gaza only.

Israel’s UN envoy who participated in the UN General Assembly in-person meetings walked out of the hall over Erdogan’s criticism, according to AA.