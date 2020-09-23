Date :Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 | Time : 08:22 |ID: 171516 | Print

Boris Johnson calls for resolve to fight coronavirus over winter

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-  Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation. called on the public to “get through this winter together” as he set out a series of new COVID-19 restrictions – including earlier closing times for restaurants.

Asking for compliance with the fresh measures, he said: “Never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so completely on our individual behaviour”, skynews reported.

The prime minister admitted that coronavirus had “started to spread again in an exponential way” and sent a stark warning of “many more deaths” if action was not taken now.

 

You might also like
Despite Calls For peace, Saudi Arabia Continues Attacks on Yemen
Coronavirus disturbs the Iranian Nowruz holidays this year
Vatican to hold Easter celebrations without presence of faithful
60 Nations Requested by US to join coalition in Hormuz Strait, but only UK agrees
Got 24 hours to spend in London? Try these 4 halal food hotspots
Manchester United midfielder Pogba opens heart on Islam
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *