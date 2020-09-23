Boris Johnson calls for resolve to fight coronavirus over winter

SHAFAQNA- Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation. called on the public to “get through this winter together” as he set out a series of new COVID-19 restrictions – including earlier closing times for restaurants.

Asking for compliance with the fresh measures, he said: “Never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so completely on our individual behaviour”, skynews reported.

The prime minister admitted that coronavirus had “started to spread again in an exponential way” and sent a stark warning of “many more deaths” if action was not taken now.