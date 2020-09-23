Can a boy marry without his parents’ consent? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about marriage without parents’ consent.

Question: If I propose to a girl and her family agree with our marriage, but my family disagree; is there any problem according to the religion?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Generally, the marriage of an adult man does not depend on his parents’ consent, but try to consult and get their approval in this important matter as they wish well and have experience.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA