What is the ruling on recording telephone conversation without the other person’s knowledge? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about recording telephone conversation.
Question: What is the religious decree on recording telephone conversation without the knowledge of the other person?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not allowed if it causes harm to others, or causes disrespect, or private conversation has taken place.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
