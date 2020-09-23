Date :Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 | Time : 09:32 |ID: 171528 | Print

What is the ruling on recording telephone conversation without the other person’s knowledge? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about recording telephone conversation.

Question: What is the religious decree on recording telephone conversation without the knowledge of the other person?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not allowed if it causes harm to others, or causes disrespect, or private conversation has taken place.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

