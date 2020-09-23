Date :Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 | Time : 10:55 |ID: 171562 | Print

US,UAE eye F-35 deal

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The United States and the United Arab Emirates hope to have an initial agreement on the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to the Gulf state in place by December.

Sources close to the negotiations said the goal is to have a letter of agreement in place in time for UAE National Day celebrated on Dec. 2 according to usnews.

Any deal must satisfy decades of agreement with Israel that states any U.S. weapons sold to the region must not impair Israel’s “qualitative military edge,” guaranteeing U.S. weapons furnished to Israel are “superior in capability” to those sold to its neighbors.

You might also like
U.S. mosques and Muslims are being increasingly targeted
Ansarullah: Saudi-led coalition accountable for any probable coronavirus outbreak in Yemen
Saudis to withdraw from Yemen, UAE daydreams leading West Asia
This Iranian War Vet Has Some Advice for Trump: Don’t Play Checkers with the Grandmasters of Chess
Black Muslims Face Double Jeopardy, Anxiety In The Heartland
Muslim students hold open prayer in North Carolina campus
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *