Saudi Arabia to resume Umrah pilgrimage from Oct 4

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Saudi Arabia will allow visitors inside the country to perform the Umrah and visit the Holy Mosque in Mecca starting October 4. The Saudi Interior Ministry made the announcement on Tuesday night after a four-month pause caused by the pandemic.

“An approval was issued to allow the performance of Umrah and to visit the Holy Mosque in #Mecca gradually only to those within the kingdom starting from October 4, 2020, while taking the necessary health precautions,” the ministry said, the National reported.

Umrah will be reopened in four phases, with the first starting on October 4 allowing Saudi citizens and residents to perform the pilgrimage at 30 per cent capacity, or 6,000 pilgrims a day. From October 18, crowds of up to 75 per cent, or 15,000 Saudi citizens and residents a day, will be allowed. That will grow to 100 per cent capacity, or 20,000 pilgrims a day, from November 1.

Foreign pilgrims will be able to join the Umrah at a date yet to be announced. Saudi Arabia has had more than 330,000 coronavirus cases, including 312,684 recovered and 4,542 deaths. But it has had a drop of almost 88 per cent in cases this month compared with June, the Health Ministry said.