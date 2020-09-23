Bahrain: Over 150 rallies against normalization with Israel

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said that more than 150 rallies have been organized in Bahrain against normalization with Israel. According to the report, the rallies were held in 55 regions of the Arab country despite the restrictions and crackdown. They started on the first day the deal was announced and have continued until today, it added. Bahrainis have also launched online campaigns to voice their strong opposition to the move, it said.

This deal is against the will of the Bahraini people and lacks legitimacy, the society underscored. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed official agreements at the White House on September 15 enabling full normalization of their relations with Israel. The deals had been announced by US President Donald Trump respectively earlier in September and last month.

All Palestinian factions, Bahrain’s opposition groups, and numerous independent Muslim circles have roundly denounced the normalization trend as a stab in the back of the Palestinian nation and sheer betrayal of their cause of liberation from the Israeli occupation and aggression.

Observers say the wave of Arab-Israel détente serves to both woo the US-based Zionist lobby’s votes for Trump in the upcoming presidential election and deflect attention from a political and legitimacy crisis that the Israeli premier is grappling with.