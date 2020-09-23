The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani: Any kind of relationship with Zionist regime and its supporters is Haram

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ayat-Nouri.jpg 248 204 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-23 17:19:042020-09-23 17:19:04The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani: Any kind of relationship with Zionist regime and its supporters is Haram
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani emphasized: Any kind of communication/relationship with the Zionist regime and its supporters is Haram.
In reply to a question about normalization and relationship of some Islamic countries with the Zionist regime, the Grand Ayatollah Noori reiterated: Any kind of relationship with the Zionist regime and its supporters is Haram; and based on the holy Quran and the Islamic sources there is no other way except Jihad.
