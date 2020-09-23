Date :Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 | Time : 17:19 |ID: 171594 | Print

The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani: Any kind of relationship with Zionist regime and its supporters is Haram

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani emphasized: Any kind of communication/relationship with the Zionist regime and its supporters is Haram.

In reply to a question about normalization and relationship of some Islamic countries with the Zionist regime, the Grand Ayatollah Noori reiterated: Any kind of relationship with the Zionist regime and its supporters is Haram; and based on the holy Quran and the Islamic sources there is no other way except Jihad.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

