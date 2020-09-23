Kuwait denies Trump claim it will back Israel normalisation

SHAFAQNA-Trump’s claims that Kuwait could be the next country to normalise relations with Israel, have been met with a firm denial by the kingdom’s cabinet of ministers.

At a ceremony in Washington on Friday, Trump awarded the US Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Middleeasteye reported. At a White House press briefing following the ceremony, Trump said: “We are so excited that we signed the first two countries and I think they’ll (Kuwait) end up fairly quickly being a part of it.” In response, Kuwait’s cabinet of ministers put out a statement on Monday stating: “The cabinet affirms that the Palestinian cause is the first and most important issue to Arabs and Muslims and the State of Kuwait stands by the Palestinian people.”