Turkish charity delivers humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees

SHAFAQNA- The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), distributed 5,000 packages of dry food items among Rohingya in Bangladesh’s refugee camps.

“Before the start of winter, we distributed 5,000 packages which included spices, daily use items, and cologne. Those are gifts from the people of Turkey,” Ismail Gundogdu, the agency’s Bangladesh coordinator, told Anadolu Agency.

The food items include potatoes, onions, lentils, pepper, turmeric, salt, garlic and sugar. Gundogdu said: “We started supporting displaced Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh in 2017.”