A bomb explosion targets US convoy in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-Presstv: A bomb explosion has targeted a logistics convoy belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraq’s northern province of Salahuddin.

Iraq’s Arabic-language al-Sumaria TV network reported that a roadside bomb struck the convoy at noon on Wednesday.There were no reports of casualties and damage from the attack.American forces stationed in Iraq have been targeted on a number of occasions.

On Tuesday, three mortar shells landed inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, including the US embassy.

Anti-American sentiments have been running high in Iraq since the US assassinated Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Baghdad on January 3.

Just two days later, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously passed a bill mandating the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Iraq.

Iraqi resistance groups have pledged to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.