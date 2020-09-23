Over 14 million people newly displaced

SHAFAQNA- Millions of people were forced from their homes due to conflict, violence and natural disasters in the first half of 2020, research has found.

Conflict and violence triggered around 4.8 million displaced people and natural disasters accounted for 9.8 million, according to a report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.

Around 14.6 million new internal displacements were recorded across 127 countries and territories between January and June 2020, according to the Swiss-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) in a new report published on Wednesday,Trtworld reported.

Internal displacement is one of today’s major humanitarian and development challenges. An estimated 50.8 million individuals were living as internally displaced people (IDPs) by the end of 2019.