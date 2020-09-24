Date :Thursday, September 24th, 2020 | Time : 06:07 |ID: 171623 | Print

UN cuts health care aid to Yemen due to lack of funding

SHAFAQNA- Critical aid was cut at 300 health centres across  Yemen due to lack of funding, the United Nations said on Wednesday .

Lise Grande, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said only $1bn of the $3.2bn necessary had been received.

“It’s an impossible situation,” Grande said. “This is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, yet we don’t have the resources we need to save the people who are suffering and will die if we don’t help.”

The UN says at least 24 million people – more than three-quarters of Yemen’s population – need aid and protection, AlJazeera reported.

