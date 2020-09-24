Date :Thursday, September 24th, 2020 | Time : 06:22 |ID: 171631 | Print

Taliban kills 28 police in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The Taliban fighters have killed 28  policemen in southern Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday.

Zelgai Ebadi, a spokesman for the Uruzgan governor, said Taliban fighters offered 28 local and national police officials a chance to go home if they surrendered on Tuesday night, “but after taking their guns, the Taliban killed them all”.

The violence comes as Taliban leaders and Afghan government-appointed negotiators started the long-delayed peace talks in Qatar earlier this month, AlJazeera reported.

