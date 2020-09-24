https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/taliban.jpg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-24 06:22:272020-09-24 06:22:27Taliban kills 28 police in Afghanistan
Taliban kills 28 police in Afghanistan
SHAFAQNA- The Taliban fighters have killed 28 policemen in southern Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday.
Zelgai Ebadi, a spokesman for the Uruzgan governor, said Taliban fighters offered 28 local and national police officials a chance to go home if they surrendered on Tuesday night, “but after taking their guns, the Taliban killed them all”.
The violence comes as Taliban leaders and Afghan government-appointed negotiators started the long-delayed peace talks in Qatar earlier this month, AlJazeera reported.
