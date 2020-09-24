German court rejects ban on call to prayer

SHAFAQNA-A court in Germany on Wednesday rejected ban on mosque′s call to prayer in a small town.

The Turkish Islamic community (Ditib) may now once again use a loudspeaker to call the faithful to prayer in the town of Oer-Erkenschwick in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The call to prayer fell silent for five years on account of the complaint, lodged by a couple living about 900 metres (984 yards) from the mosque, who said their freedom of religion was impinged upon by the sound.

“Every society must accept that one will sometimes be aware that others exercise their faith,” presiding judge Annette Kleinschnittger said, according to AlJazeera.