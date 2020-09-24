Date :Thursday, September 24th, 2020 | Time : 07:15 |ID: 171636 | Print

Algeria’s Tebboune: Palestinian cause remains sacred

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian cause remains a sacred cause for Algeria and its people, the Algerian president said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

He went on to express firm support for the Palestinian people and their “inalienable” right to establish their independent, sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Tebboune also stressed in his speech the need to accelerate a comprehensive UN reform to improve its performance and to ensure fair representation of the African continent in the Security Council in line with the Sirte Declaration, according to AA.

