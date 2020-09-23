Date :Thursday, September 24th, 2020 | Time : 00:08 |ID: 171641 | Print

Iraq is removed from the list of high-risk countries

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it has received European support to be removed from the list of high-risk countries in the field of money laundering and the fight against terrorism.

“The case of removing Iraq from the list of high-risk countries in the fight against terrorism and money laundering was one of the most important issues discussed by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein with prominent figures and officials of the European Parliamen,” Iraqi Ministry Official Spokesman Dr. Ahmad Al-Sahaf told a news conference.
He continued: “In talks with European officials, the Secretary of State presented a list of measures taken by Iraq in order to be removed from the list of high-risk countries; Such as the fight against ISIS and the sacrifices made by Iraqi soldiers and forces in the joint and sustained cooperation of the international coalition with Germany, France and Belgium. These reports led European countries to believe that Iraq would be removed from the list of high-risk countries as soon as possible.

