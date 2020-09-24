Date :Thursday, September 24th, 2020 | Time : 06:53 |ID: 171650 | Print

First commercial flight between Israel and Bahrain

SHAFAQNA-The First direct commercial flight from Israel landed Wednesday in Bahrain.

Flight data from the Flightradar24 website showed an Israir Airlines Airbus A320 landed at Bahrain International Airport after a nearly three-hour flight from Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on Wednesday.

Israeli media reported an Israeli government delegation was on board the flight.

The flight was made without ceremony, in sharp contrast to the first El Al flight from Israel to the UAE at the end of August, AlJazeera reported.

