Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims marching from southern Iraq to Karbala

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The march of the lovers and mourners of ‘Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (AS) from the southernmost regions of Iraq to Karbala starts to participate in the Arbaeen ceremonies.

 

