Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims marching from southern Iraq to Karbala

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/11.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-24 09:00:182020-09-24 09:43:29Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims marching from southern Iraq to Karbala
Date :Thursday, September 24th, 2020 | Time : 09:00 |ID: 171658 | Print
You might also like
Intifada Al-Sha'baniyya: 30th anniversary of Iraqi nation popular uprising against Ba'athists + Photos
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!