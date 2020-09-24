https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-24 09:34:312020-09-24 09:34:31What is the ruling on marrying in the Months of Muharram and Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on marrying in the Months of Muharram and Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about marrying in the Months of Muharram and Safar.
Question: What is the ruling on marrying in the Months of Muharram and Safar according to the religion and the law?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem with having Nikah ceremony in these times, but cut the joyous side, and just be content with the main point of Nikah that they are in hurry with.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!