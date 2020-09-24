https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/imam-hussain6-1.jpg 300 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-24 09:38:282020-09-24 09:38:28Which four characteristics have the good of this world and the hereafter according to Imam Hussain (AS)?
Which four characteristics have the good of this world and the hereafter according to Imam Hussain (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali, Seyyedu-Shuhada (AS) who said: Whoever Allah (SWT) has granted the tongue of truth and truthfulness, good behaviour and good temper, modesty and virtue, purity of stomach and eating Halal food, the good of this world and the hereafter has been designated and granted to such a person [1].
