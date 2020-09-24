The United States Census Bureau Revealed Vulnerability of People in Poverty Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

SHAFAQNA – The United States Census Bureau released the results of its annual American Community Survey (ACS) last week. The survey shows that significant segments of the population were living in poverty and lacked health insurance. And more recent data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey suggests the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened these problems, raising serious concerns about their impact on rights.

September data from the Pulse Survey shows more than half of all US households, especially those with lower incomes, have difficulties paying expenses. About a third of those with difficulties reported using credit cards or loans, or money from savings or selling assets to meet spending needs.

The US government’s response to Covid-19 has failed to focus on the rights of the country’s most economically vulnerable people, worsening the fallout from the pandemic in ways that could have been prevented.

Source: Human Rights Watch