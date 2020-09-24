Sudan and US hold talks on Arab-Israeli peace

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/88578_SUD200924USMIKEPOMPEOANDSUDANGeneralAbdelFattahalBurhanAFP_1600928604111.jpeg 540 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-24 10:46:242020-09-24 10:46:59Sudan and US hold talks on Arab-Israeli peace
SHAFAQNA- Sudan and the United States have discussed the role Sudan is “expected to play” in the future of Arab-Israeli peace.
The talks also covered the removal of the former hardline foe of Israel from a US list of terrorism sponsors, authorities said on Wednesday, Trt world reported.
Meeting in the United Arab Emirates, a Sudanese delegation led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling council, and US officials held talks on how peace could stabilise the region and secure a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian question, the ruling sovereign council said.
In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the issue of Sudan establishing ties with Israel during a visit.
