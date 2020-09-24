Bahraini Shia scholars: Bahrain-UAE ridiculous show is a prelude to publicizing Saudi-Israeli relations

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini scholars agree on the united stance taken by Bahrainis against the Al-Khalifa regime’s move to normalize relations with Israel, and emphasize that the actions of the Arab regimes in this regard do not represent the nations, and in this regard, 235 scholars of this country issued a statement expressing their opposition to the normalization of relations with Israel and solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Sheikh Al-Daqaq, one of Bahrain’s leading Shia clerics, condemning the actions of the Al-Khalifa regime, said: “This is an agreement between two governments that have no legitimacy and is an agreement that ends up in the dustbin of political history.”

Al-Daqaq, pointing out that the people of Bahrain are free from this agreement and betrayal of the Arab, Islamic and Palestinian ummah, said addressing the Israeli regime: “Our position is a weapon and compromise is a confession, and if the whole world’s countries normalize their relations with you, we will not give you any legitimacy until the last breath, and the last breath will not come out until it sees the destruction of the usurper Israel, the collapse of the hireling and usurper regimes and the sovereignty of the free nation.”

He continued: “It will soon be clear to everyone that the rulers of the region, unlike their free and honorable nations, which expel mercenaries and traitors, are committed to the interests of the United States.”

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Daqaq pointing out that the main purpose of the agreement is to serve US interests, said: “This ridiculous show is just an election campaign for Trump and Netanyahu, and the normalization of relations agreements will shake the security of the Persian Gulf countries by expanding Israeli influence in the region.”

The Bahraini Shia cleric emphasizes that such betrayal can only be countered by holding demonstrations and boycotting the Israelis and rejecting them by the people, and that in this way the normalization of relations will take on only a state image, not a popular one. The normalization of relations between Bahrain and the UAE with Israel has been done in coordination with Saudi Arabia and as a prelude to publicizing Saudi relations with Israel.

