Immediate normalization of Sudan-Israel relations/Al-Burhan and Netanyahu meet in Uganda

SHAFQANA- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Governing Council Chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan will meet soon and are expected to meet in Uganda, the Israeli website I24NEWS reported, citing sources close to the Sudanese Transitional Council.

Sudanese sources told the same website that next Saturday, September 26, the so-called “Sudan-Israel Friendship Association” will be officially opened in the Al-Abbasi Assembly Hall in the east of Al-Zaytuna hospital in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. However, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment on the news.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English