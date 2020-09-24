Formation of an opposition party to Saudi regime by exiled Saudis

SHAFAQNA– A group of Saudis exiled in countries such as Britain and the United States announced on Wednesday about the formation of an opposition party, which is the first organized political incitement against the regime in the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s era.

Saudi Arabia does not allow any political opposition. The National Rally Party was formed on the 90th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The party was formed amid growing repression of dissidents in the country.

The formation of this party is a new challenge for the Saudi rulers. Saudi Arabia is facing the consequences of falling oil prices. Saudi Arabia, as the first Arab country, is ready to host the G20 in November.

A statement from members of the opposition group said, “We are announcing the establishment of the National Rally Party, which aims to institutionalize democracy in the ruling system in Saudi Arabia.” The group did not announce the number of its members.

The party is led by Yahya Asiri, a London-based legal activist whose members include Madawi al-Rasheed, an academic, and Saeed bin Nasser Al-Ghamdi, a researcher, and Abdullah Al-Awda, a resident of the United States, and Omar bin Abdul Aziz, a resident of Canada.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English