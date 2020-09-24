Date :Thursday, September 24th, 2020 | Time : 15:44 |ID: 171779 | Print

Rouhani invites world's people to Iran to see its old civilization

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Hassan Rouhani highlighted Iranian longstanding civilization and cultural heritage, inviting the world’s people to Iran to see its old civilization. World should get acquainted with the Iranian civilization and the treasure-trove historical records of Iran, President Rouhani said during a virtual inauguration ceremony on several tourism and sports projects across the country.

Sports and tourist activities will bring happiness and health to society, the president added. He said that if the youth focus on sports and tourism, it will be effective to avoid the behavior harmful to social norms. The inauguration ceremony was held on the 25th week of opening of infrastructure and national projects across Iran.

