Kuwaiti Crown Prince’s letter to Emir of Qatar to resolve crisis in Persian Gulf’s Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- The Crown Prince of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent a letter to the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, emphasizing the strengthening of relations between the two countries and the need to resolve the crisis between Doha and Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The news media also reported on Wednesday (yesterday) the visit of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah to Doha, Qatar, with the aim of meeting with the Emir of Qatar and presenting the letter.

During the meeting, he presented the letter of Crown Prince of Kuwait to the Emir of Qatar aimed at resolving the crisis between Qatar and the countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English