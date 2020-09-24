Ilhan Omar: Trump is a racist xenophobic

SHAFAQNA- Responding to President Trump’s racist attack, Muslim congress women Ilhan Omar said Trump is a racist xenophobic.

Donald Trump again attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar at a campaign stop Tuesday, when he falsely implied that she’s not American.

“The President spreads the disease of hate everywhere he goes. Not only is he a racist, but he’s a racist xenophobic. Because he’s not against immigration, he’s just against immigrants who look like me,” ‘Omar told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Wednesday.

Omar told CNN on Wednesday said the attacks from the “highest office in the country” are “completely reshaping the societal outlooks of our country, and it’s quite shameful.”

The Democratic congresswoman said that the 2020 election will be an opportunity for Americans to “respond cohesively and say, ‘This is not who we are. ”

“She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?” Trump said at his rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, CNN reported.

She had first responded to Trump’s comments on Twitter Tuesday night, saying, “This is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you.”

“Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one,” she added.