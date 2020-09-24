Protesters over Breonna Taylor’s death pour onto US streets

SHAFAQNA- A grand jury didn’t charge any officers with killing Breonna Taylor in her apartment, prompting protests in the United States.

In Taylor’s hometown, Louisville, police said at least 46 protesters were arrested and two officers were shot and wounded about half an hour before a 9pm curfew took effect. Louisville Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said in a news briefing that the officers were being treated at area hospitals and both were expected to recover. Schroeder added that a suspect was in custody, Aljazeera reported.

Activists, celebrities and others have been calling for charges since Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation in March.