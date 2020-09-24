https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/download-13.jpg 158 318 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-24 19:37:202020-09-24 19:37:20Arab, European states call for a resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine
Arab, European states call for a resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine
SHAFAQNA- Foreign ministers from four Arab and European countries meeting in Jordan calling for a resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine.
The top diplomats from France, Egypt and Jordan held a meeting on Thursday in Amman, Aljazeera told.
The four ministers also praised recent deals establishing ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
