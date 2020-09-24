Date :Thursday, September 24th, 2020 | Time : 19:37 |ID: 171830 | Print

Arab, European states call for a resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Foreign ministers from four Arab and European countries meeting in Jordan calling for a resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

The top diplomats from France, Egypt and Jordan held a meeting on Thursday in Amman, Aljazeera told.

The four ministers also praised recent deals establishing ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

You might also like
Netanyahu declared that without Israel, Middle East would fall to ‘Islamic extremism’
EU voices concern over Israeli demolitions in West Bank
General Soleimani says Israel's insane operations are its last struggles
UK Sells $445 Million of Arms to Israel, Including Sniper Rifles
Trump: US Muslim lawmakers should be prevented from entering Israel
Zarif expressed Iran's readiness to make strong unified stance against Israel's audacity
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *