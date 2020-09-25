The Creation of the Prophets and the Imams

SHAFAQNA-

About the creation of the Imams and the Prophets, that is, how they were created or the nature of their creation. Shias are not different with others in its conception or conviction. About the creation of the Prophet (SAW), the Sunni sect has a great deal of narration and traditions. The same Sunni sources have much to say with regards to the creation of Ali Bin Abi Taleb, Imam Hasan, Imam Hussain, and Fatima daughter of Mohammed. As to the reason of the creation of the prophet (SAW) and the Imams the Quran gives a root. “Indeed, God has chosen you and purged you and selected you over the men of the worlds.”

As for the prophet Moses the Quran says: “And, We revealed to the mother of Moses to feed him with her milk and if she happened to fear about him, throw him into the river and not fear nor grieve. We shall return him back to her and make him among the messengers.” From this we infer that the mother of Moses was informed about the return of her child back to her and that he would become a prophet of God.

In his book AL SIFWA Zaid Bin Ali Bin Hussain describes the issue of AHLUL BAIT (members of the Prophet’s (SAW) House) their being chosen ones. He lists from the Quran to support his statement. From a viewpoint of Islamic principle and belief, the extra ordinary type of creation of the Imams can not be waired of taking into consideration the miracle in the birth of Jesus Bin Maryem.

Adapted from: “A Reply To Belief Of Mahdism In Shia Imamate” by: “Ayatollah Lutfollah Saafi Golpayegani”