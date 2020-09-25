Another Arab state to announce ties with Israel: US Ambassador to the UN

SHAFAQNA- The United States expects another normalisation deal between Israel and an Arab country to be revealed in the coming days. The US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, in a televised interview with Al-Arabiya on Wednesday, would not identify the country in question, but said the deal was expected to be announced in “the next day or two.”

The United States has for months been pushing a campaign to bring other countries into the fold, hoping the move will further isolate Iran, middleeasteye told. “We will have more being announced very soon,” Craft said.