What is the ruling on performing Wudhu and Qosl with tattoos? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Wudhu and Qosl with tattoos.

Question: Is it correct to perform Wudhu and Qosl with having tattoos?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If tattooing is only the dye/colour, or is under the skin and there is nothing on the skin appearance (surface) which prevents water to reach it, Wudhu and Qosl are correct.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA