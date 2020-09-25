Date :Friday, September 25th, 2020 | Time : 09:43 |ID: 171858 | Print

What is the ruling on performing Wudhu and Qosl with tattoos? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Wudhu and Qosl with tattoos.

Question: Is it correct to perform Wudhu and Qosl with having tattoos?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If tattooing is only the dye/colour, or is under the skin and there is nothing on the skin appearance (surface) which prevents water to reach it, Wudhu and Qosl are correct.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *