What did Imam Ali (AS) say about justice to his government’s officials?

SHAFAQNA – When Imam Ali (AS) was in charge of the (Islamic) government, gathered the officials of his government and told them: Observe justice, it is possible that someone due to his own mental illness becomes weary of it, but it is pleasant for a wise society, justice is pleasing to their ears. Imam Ali (AS) added: You implement justice, explain it, and comment on it, you put it into effect, and support justice. Because if there was no justice, there would be crackdown or oppression; there would be the two extremes of excess and deficiency.

If you move away from the central core of justice, you are either a stern person or an oppressor. Imam Ali (AS) continued: If you are a stern person, the brains will escape, enterprises will escape, and your country will be ruined. If you are an oppressor, the people will rise against you. If you want your country remain, (you) must remain on the basis of justice [1].

[1] Part of speech by the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, 2005, Amol, Iran.