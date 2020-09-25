Muslim Woman among TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2020

SHAFAQNA- An 82- year-old Indian Muslim woman, who became the face of led protest in New Delhi against India’s anti-Muslim citizenship law, is on Time magazine’s list of 100 “Most Influential People of 2020”.

The elderly woman became the voice of the marginalized in India during the huge protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which could block Muslims from citizenship in the country.

“Bilkis gave hope and strength to activists and student leaders who were being thrown behind bars for standing up for the unpopular truth in a democracy that was sliding into authoritarianism, and inspired peaceful copycat protests across the country,” Rana Ayyub, an Indian journalist, wrote in the Time description,Aboutislam reported.

Surrounded by thousands of young protesting women, Bilkis became the symbol of resistance.

The elderly woman, nicknamed “dadis”, was part of the anti-CAA sit-in protest for over three months.