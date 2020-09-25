Algeria again rejected normalization of ties with Israel, says it is ready to host meeting of Palestinian factions

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Algeria once again rejected any normalization of relations with the Israeli regime, saying that Algiers is prepared to host a meeting of Palestinian factions as part of its efforts to support the Palestinian cause. Ammar Belhimer, the Algerian minister of communication and the government spokesman, told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV channel that the cause of Palestinian nation is the top issue of Algeria.

“The Palestinian nation’s cause is a sacred one. Algeria considers it as its most important cause. This is a matter of fairness, and our position is clear, straightforward, and fixed on it,” he said. The spokesman said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has on various occasions stressed the country would not welcome and support normalization of relations with Israel.

In his Thursday virtual address to the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, the Algerian president said the right of the Palestinian people to have a state with Jerusalem Al-Quds as its capital cannot be traded away. “Once again, we express our firm support for the Palestinian people and their inalienable and non-negotiable right to establish their independent, sovereign state with Al-Quds as its capital,” Tebboune said, stressing that the Palestinian cause remained a “sacred cause for Algeria and its people.”

In his Friday comments, the Algerian spokesman echoed the president’s remarks and said, “Algeria’s position is always clear and transparent, and that is non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and [finding] a peaceful and internal solution to settle the crises.” The spokesman expressed his country’s preparedness to invite all Palestinian groups to a comprehensive meeting in Algeria considering the amicable ties it has with them.

He also reiterated his country’s call on the Arab League to revise its structure and mechanism so that its operation would become more effective and serve the interests of all countries without any exception. Palestinian factions have praised President Tebboune for his government’s strong opposition to any bids aimed at establishing ties with Israel, calling on Arab rulers to follow suit and reject normalization.

The factions, in a joint statement released on Monday, lauded Algeria’s stance as “the authentic Arab position that embraces and supports the Palestinian cause,” al-Mayadeen reported. On Sunday, Tebboune strongly criticized the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain over signing normalization agreements with the Tel Aviv regime at the White House last week.

The Algerian president emphasized that his country would never be part of an agreement to normalize relations with the Tel Aviv regime. Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem Al-Quds as its capital view the normalization deals with Israel as a betrayal of their cause.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas protested the agreements last Tuesday, saying they will be fruitless as long as the United States and the Israeli regime do not recognize the rights of the Palestinian nation and refuse to resolve the issue of Palestinian refugees. On 15 September, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel at the White House – a move that was rejected by the Palestinian government and people.

Abu Dhabi said the normalization deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, Israeli leaders said the annexation plans are not off the table. Opponents believe the normalization efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the Persian Gulf country which had no diplomatic or other ties with the occupation state.