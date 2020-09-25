Date :Friday, September 25th, 2020 | Time : 17:50 |ID: 171916 | Print

Iran, Russia need to continue mutual ties, zarif says

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation need to continue ongoing talks and strengthen its ties.

Given the sensitive regional and international situation, the two countries need to strengthen their ties with each other permanently.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in Moscow on Friday and termed his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov ‘positive and constructive’.

“This trip paved suitable ways for discussing Syria’s developments in line with coordinating our positions on Syria and Afghanistan as well as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Zarif added.

Given the role that Russia has played in the Board of Governors (BoG) of IAEA and in the UN Security Council, giant steps and successful moves have been taken in this regard, he underlined.

Iranian foreign minister reiterated, “These are good opportunities for dialogue and Russia is a neighbor, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a strategic friend of Iran, and I believe that these talks are needed by both countries.”

