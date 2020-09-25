Iraq reached a critical point in COVID-19 outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Iraq has reached a critical point in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Iraqi officials expressing concerns regarding a jump in Coronavirus cases, have stated that the permanence of the high infection rate indicates that the country is in dire straits.

In a statement published on Friday, the Iraqi deputy health minister expressed his concerns.

Mr. Hazem al-Jamili stated that the high infection rate, without a significant decrease in the number of new cases demonstrates the worrying challenges the country is facing due to the pandemic. He believes that not enforcing criminal penalties on health violators has resulted in the jump seen in the number of new cases.

According to the latest report published by the ministry of health and environment of Iraq, a total of 337,106 people have been infected since the start of the pandemic, and 268,762 of the patients have recovered. The total death toll from COVID-19 in Iraq is 8,799.

