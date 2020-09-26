Date :Saturday, September 26th, 2020 | Time : 01:02 |ID: 171948 | Print

Photos: The Arbaeen March in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- As the Arbaeen pilgrimage approaches, the lovers of Imam Hussain (A.S) are walking towards the holy shrine of the Imam in Karbala. However, in order to maintain the health of the pilgrims, strict health measures have been taken along the path.

The pilgrimage of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S) has been called an exception after the increase in the number of Coronavirus infections in Iraq.

Many health plans have been put in place to protect the lives of pilgrims against the Coronavirus, including disinfecting pilgrims’ paths, the need to wear face masks and gloves, and maintaining social distance.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

